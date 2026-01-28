Mumbai, January 28: The new Aadhaar app is here as the Indian government has officially released a redesigned mobile application, introducing a suite of features aimed at streamlining digital identity management and bolstering user privacy. Launched on Wednesday, January 28, the new Aadhaar app replaces previous iterations with a focus on "Offline Verification," allowing users to share their identity details without a persistent internet connection.

The revamped application serves as a comprehensive digital wallet for Aadhaar holders, integrating several services that previously required physical documentation or web-based portals. By moving toward a more secure, encrypted framework, the UIDAI aims to reduce the risk of identity theft and unauthorised data access. Aadhaar App Full Version Launch on January 28: What New Features to Expect From the Update?

New Aadhaar App is Here

LIVE - Dedication to the Nation of Aadhaar App https://t.co/iS8c2e8P4Q — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 28, 2026

How to Download the New Aadhaar App

The application is currently available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. To ensure security, users are advised to verify that the publisher is the "Unique Identification Authority of India" before installing.

Once downloaded, the setup process requires a registered mobile number. Users must enter the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar to receive a One-Time Password (OTP). After authentication, the app prompts the user to create a four-digit secure PIN, which will be required every time the application is opened or a profile is accessed. How To Track Your Aadhaar Card Usage In Minutes? Step-By-Step Guide.

New Aadhaar App: Key Features and Functional Updates

The standout feature of the new Aadhaar app is the Secure Offline KYC. This allows users to download a digitally signed XML file or a QR code that contains their demographic details and photo. Third-party service providers can verify this information offline, ensuring that the user’s Aadhaar number is not unnecessarily shared or stored in external databases.

Other significant features include:

Biometric Locking: Users can temporarily lock or unlock their fingerprints and iris scans via the app to prevent unauthorized authentication.

Virtual ID (VID) Generation: The app allows for the creation of a 16-digit temporary VID, which can be used in place of the actual Aadhaar number for added privacy.

Aadhaar Update History: A dedicated section provides a transparent log of all updates made to the profile, such as address or mobile number changes.

Multi-Profile Management: A single app can now hold up to five Aadhaar profiles, making it easier for heads of households to manage family documents.

The launch comes amid increasing global scrutiny of digital ID systems. To counter potential vulnerabilities, the new app employs end-to-end encryption for all data transfers. The "Time-based OTP" (TOTP) feature further enhances security by providing a 30-second valid code within the app, eliminating the need to wait for SMS-based OTPs, which can be susceptible to network delays or "SIM swapping" attacks.

By centralising these services into a single, hardened mobile environment, the government expects to decrease the reliance on physical Aadhaar cards, which are easily lost or tampered with. The UIDAI has clarified that while the app is an optional tool, it is the recommended method for secure digital authentication moving forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of UIDAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).