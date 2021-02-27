New Delhi, February 27: Amid incessant fuel price hike, scaling upto Rs 100 per lite, reports also surfaced that from March 1 onwards, milk too will be sold at Rs 100 per litre. The news is going viral after Malkit Singh, District Head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, told media that from Monday onwards the price of Milk will be doubled to Rs 100 per litre. At present, the milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre (approx). People are sharing the news cutting of a Hindi newspaper, “Patrika’s” cutting.

After the reports surfaced, ‘March Se Doodh Rs 100 Per litre’ also started to trend on Twitter. More than 54,000 tweets have been posted using the hashtag. In the newspaper, the report was published quoting Malkit Singh. The BKU leader said that the government tried to counter farmers’ protest by increasing fuel prices. However, there is no official statement regarding this.

Here Are Some of The Twitter Reactions:

Farmers will increase rates of milk upto "100 rps per ltr... ":

"I Support # 1 March Se Doodh Rs 100 Per Litre"

"This Barren Lands, Any Corporate Takers??"

Farmers are also reportedly planning increase the prices of vegetables to protest against the increase in petrol and diesel prices. Meanwhile, according to a report published in DNA, milk prices in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam will go up by Rs 12 per litre from March 1 onwards. Now, Milk will be sold in the district at Rs 55 per litre.

