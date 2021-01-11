Happy National Milk Day 2021! Every year on January 11 Milk day is celebrated. It is believed that on this day first milk deliveries in glass bottles took place in the United States. Milk and other dairy products have been an important part of the human diet for centuries. Also, know as the "complete food", it contains essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, potassium and phosphorus in abundance. There are many benefits of milk, including increse of bone mass index, aiding protein content and bone health. Let's discuss is detail!

Strong Bones and Muscles

The benefits of drinking milk include strengthening the bones and muscles. Milk and other dairy products are important sources of calcium and magnesium. Both these nutrients are considered essential for the development of bones.

Dental Health

The properties of milk also include taking care of teeth. It contains nutrients like calcium and phosphorus, which can protect teeth from caries and keep them healthy.

Weight loss

Milk can prove to be helpful in reducing weight. According to research, 38% of people consuming dairy were in controlled weight compared to those who consumed it. Actually, milk and dairy products are good sources of protein which is helpful in weight loss and muscle build.

Stomach Health

The benefits of milk also include providing with a healthy stomach. Milk can help in relieving indigestion and acidity as well as many other stomach related problems. Milk has an antacid effect, which can help relieve stomach problems.

Good Sleep

The benefits of milk also include promoting good sleep at night. It has been proved in many studies that drinking milk before going to bed helps to improve sleep. Milk contains the amino acids tryptophan and melatonin, which can aid better sleep.

Clear and Glowing Skin

Those seeking clean and glowing skin should start consuming milk. Milk can be applied to the skin as well for glowing skin. Drinking helps too.

Strengthen Hair

The benefits of drinking milk daily include hair health as well. Milk contains a good amount of calcium and protein. Both nutrients can act as important building blocks for hair growth. In particular, protein prevents hair loss and helps in growth.

These days many avoid dairy as they think it hinders their weightloss process and does more harm than good. People who are lactose intolerant cannot consume dairy anywhere.

