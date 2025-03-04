Thane, March 4: In what can be seen as good news for residents of Mira Road and Bhayandar, Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap, on Friday, February 28, approved a new subregional transport office (sub-RTO) for Mira-Bhayandar. With this approval, Mira Bhayandar also gets a new city code, "MH-58." As per the announcement, the new Regional Transport Office (RTO) will be located in Thane's Uttan and will cater to residents of the area by providing essential transport-related services.

Notably, the new sub RTO in Mira-Bhayandar with MH 58 as city code is the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office in Maharashtra. The formation of a new deputy RTO in the Mira-Bhayandar area has increased the total number of deputy RTO offices in Maharashtra to 34 from the previously held 33. The state also has 24 full-fledged RTOs.  With this, the count of transport offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has now reached 11, comprising six RTOs and five deputy RTOs.

Mira-Bhayandar Allotted New Regional Transport Office

Pratap Sarnaik said that the government has issued a decision to start the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office considering the increasing population of Mira-Bhayander and the increasing number of vehicle owners. Notably, the announcement was made on the eve of RTO Foundation Day, which is celebrated on March 1. Officials said that the new RTO in Mira Bhayandar is expected to ease congestion at the existing transport offices in the region, besides streamlining transport-related administration.

Full List of Maharashtra RTO With MH Series:

  1. MH01: Mumbai (South) - Tardeo

  2. MH02: Mumbai (West) - Andheri

  3. MH03: Mumbai (East) - Ghatkopar

  4. MH04: Thane

  5. MH05: Kalyan

  6. MH06: Raigad

  7. MH07: Sindhudurg Nagari

  8. MH08: Ratnagiri

  9. MH09: Kolhapur

  10. MH10: Sangli

  11. MH11: Satara

  12. MH12: Pune

  13. MH13: Solapur

  14. MH14: Pimpri Chinchwad

  15. MH15: Nashik City

  16. MH16: Ahmednagar

  17. MH17: Shrirampur - Ahmednagar

  18. MH18: Dhule

  19. MH19: Jalgaon

  20. MH20: Aurangabad

  21. MH21: Jalna

  22. MH22: Parbhani

  23. MH23: Beed

  24. MH24: Latur

  25. MH25: Osmanabad

  26. MH26: Nanded

  27. MH27: Amravati

  28. MH28: Buldhana

  29. MH29: Yavatmal

  30. MH30: Akola

  31. MH31: Nagpur

  32. MH32: Wardha

  33. MH33: Gadchiroli

  34. MH34: Chandrapur

  35. MH35: Gondia

  36. MH36: Bhandara

  37. MH37: Washim

  38. MH38: Hingoli

  39. MH39: Nandurbar

  40. MH40: Nagpur Rural

  41. MH41: Malegaon

  42. MH42: Baramati

  43. MH43: Vashi - Navi Mumbai

  44. MH44: Ambajogai

  45. MH45: Akluj

  46. MH46: Panvel - Khopoli

  47. MH47: Malwani

  48. MH48: Vasai-Virar

  49. MH49: Nagpur East

  50. MH50: Karad

  51. MH51: Nashik Rural

  52. MH52: Parbhani Rural

  53. MH53: Pune South

  54. MH54: Pune North

  55. MH55: Udgir

  56. MH56: Khamgaon - Buldhana

  57. MH57: Vaijapur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

  58. MH58: Mira-Bhayandar

It must be noted that a sub-RTO plays an important role in issuing driving licences, conducting vehicle fitness inspections, verifying insurance and pollution tests, collecting road taxes. It also allocates personalised registration numbers to vehicle owners.

