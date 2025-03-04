Thane, March 4: In what can be seen as good news for residents of Mira Road and Bhayandar, Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap, on Friday, February 28, approved a new subregional transport office (sub-RTO) for Mira-Bhayandar. With this approval, Mira Bhayandar also gets a new city code, "MH-58." As per the announcement, the new Regional Transport Office (RTO) will be located in Thane's Uttan and will cater to residents of the area by providing essential transport-related services.

Notably, the new sub RTO in Mira-Bhayandar with MH 58 as city code is the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office in Maharashtra. The formation of a new deputy RTO in the Mira-Bhayandar area has increased the total number of deputy RTO offices in Maharashtra to 34 from the previously held 33. The state also has 24 full-fledged RTOs. With this, the count of transport offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has now reached 11, comprising six RTOs and five deputy RTOs.

Mira-Bhayandar Allotted New Regional Transport Office

Pratap Sarnaik said that the government has issued a decision to start the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office considering the increasing population of Mira-Bhayander and the increasing number of vehicle owners. Notably, the announcement was made on the eve of RTO Foundation Day, which is celebrated on March 1. Officials said that the new RTO in Mira Bhayandar is expected to ease congestion at the existing transport offices in the region, besides streamlining transport-related administration.

Full List of Maharashtra RTO With MH Series:

MH01: Mumbai (South) - Tardeo MH02: Mumbai (West) - Andheri MH03: Mumbai (East) - Ghatkopar MH04: Thane MH05: Kalyan MH06: Raigad MH07: Sindhudurg Nagari MH08: Ratnagiri MH09: Kolhapur MH10: Sangli MH11: Satara MH12: Pune MH13: Solapur MH14: Pimpri Chinchwad MH15: Nashik City MH16: Ahmednagar MH17: Shrirampur - Ahmednagar MH18: Dhule MH19: Jalgaon MH20: Aurangabad MH21: Jalna MH22: Parbhani MH23: Beed MH24: Latur MH25: Osmanabad MH26: Nanded MH27: Amravati MH28: Buldhana MH29: Yavatmal MH30: Akola MH31: Nagpur MH32: Wardha MH33: Gadchiroli MH34: Chandrapur MH35: Gondia MH36: Bhandara MH37: Washim MH38: Hingoli MH39: Nandurbar MH40: Nagpur Rural MH41: Malegaon MH42: Baramati MH43: Vashi - Navi Mumbai MH44: Ambajogai MH45: Akluj MH46: Panvel - Khopoli MH47: Malwani MH48: Vasai-Virar MH49: Nagpur East MH50: Karad MH51: Nashik Rural MH52: Parbhani Rural MH53: Pune South MH54: Pune North MH55: Udgir MH56: Khamgaon - Buldhana MH57: Vaijapur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MH58: Mira-Bhayandar

It must be noted that a sub-RTO plays an important role in issuing driving licences, conducting vehicle fitness inspections, verifying insurance and pollution tests, collecting road taxes. It also allocates personalised registration numbers to vehicle owners.

