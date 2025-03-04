Thane, March 4: In what can be seen as good news for residents of Mira Road and Bhayandar, Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap, on Friday, February 28, approved a new subregional transport office (sub-RTO) for Mira-Bhayandar. With this approval, Mira Bhayandar also gets a new city code, "MH-58." As per the announcement, the new Regional Transport Office (RTO) will be located in Thane's Uttan and will cater to residents of the area by providing essential transport-related services.
Notably, the new sub RTO in Mira-Bhayandar with MH 58 as city code is the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office in Maharashtra. The formation of a new deputy RTO in the Mira-Bhayandar area has increased the total number of deputy RTO offices in Maharashtra to 34 from the previously held 33. The state also has 24 full-fledged RTOs. With this, the count of transport offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has now reached 11, comprising six RTOs and five deputy RTOs.
Mira-Bhayandar Allotted New Regional Transport Office
Pratap Sarnaik said that the government has issued a decision to start the 58th Sub-Regional Transport Office considering the increasing population of Mira-Bhayander and the increasing number of vehicle owners. Notably, the announcement was made on the eve of RTO Foundation Day, which is celebrated on March 1. Officials said that the new RTO in Mira Bhayandar is expected to ease congestion at the existing transport offices in the region, besides streamlining transport-related administration.
Full List of Maharashtra RTO With MH Series:
- MH01: Mumbai (South) - Tardeo
- MH02: Mumbai (West) - Andheri
- MH03: Mumbai (East) - Ghatkopar
- MH04: Thane
- MH05: Kalyan
- MH06: Raigad
- MH07: Sindhudurg Nagari
- MH08: Ratnagiri
- MH09: Kolhapur
- MH10: Sangli
- MH11: Satara
- MH12: Pune
- MH13: Solapur
- MH14: Pimpri Chinchwad
- MH15: Nashik City
- MH16: Ahmednagar
- MH17: Shrirampur - Ahmednagar
- MH18: Dhule
- MH19: Jalgaon
- MH20: Aurangabad
- MH21: Jalna
- MH22: Parbhani
- MH23: Beed
- MH24: Latur
- MH25: Osmanabad
- MH26: Nanded
- MH27: Amravati
- MH28: Buldhana
- MH29: Yavatmal
- MH30: Akola
- MH31: Nagpur
- MH32: Wardha
- MH33: Gadchiroli
- MH34: Chandrapur
- MH35: Gondia
- MH36: Bhandara
- MH37: Washim
- MH38: Hingoli
- MH39: Nandurbar
- MH40: Nagpur Rural
- MH41: Malegaon
- MH42: Baramati
- MH43: Vashi - Navi Mumbai
- MH44: Ambajogai
- MH45: Akluj
- MH46: Panvel - Khopoli
- MH47: Malwani
- MH48: Vasai-Virar
- MH49: Nagpur East
- MH50: Karad
- MH51: Nashik Rural
- MH52: Parbhani Rural
- MH53: Pune South
- MH54: Pune North
- MH55: Udgir
- MH56: Khamgaon - Buldhana
- MH57: Vaijapur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
- MH58: Mira-Bhayandar
It must be noted that a sub-RTO plays an important role in issuing driving licences, conducting vehicle fitness inspections, verifying insurance and pollution tests, collecting road taxes. It also allocates personalised registration numbers to vehicle owners.
