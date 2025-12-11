New Delhi, December 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra -- the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case -- to visit his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for a brief period later this month. Permitting him to stay there from December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the son of former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, informed the apex court that his client wished to be with his family during the period as his daughter has an upcoming examination.

“The petitioner is permitted to stay in Lakhimpur Kheri with family from December 25 to January 1, subject to the same conditions as imposed earlier,” ordered the CJI Kant-led Bench. During the hearing, the apex court reviewed the progress of the ongoing trial and noted that 36 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far, while 85 are yet to be examined. As per the computerised case status reflected on the Supreme Court website, the matter is tentatively listed for further hearing on March 19, 2026. Uttar Pradesh: Violence in Lakhimpur-Kheri After Protesting Farmers Allegedly Run Over by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s Son Ashish Mishra’s Vehicle.

In January 2023, while granting interim bail, the Supreme Court had imposed stringent restrictions, including barring him from entering Uttar Pradesh except for trial proceedings, and cautioning that any attempt by him or his family to influence witnesses would lead to cancellation of bail. The top court subsequently eased some conditions, permitting his stay in Lucknow or Delhi and weekend family visits on the condition that he must return to Lucknow by Sunday daytime. In its earlier orders, the apex court had taken note of the slow pace of the trial, asking the prosecution to drop unnecessary formal witnesses to expedite proceedings. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Eight Killed, Including Four Farmers In Uttar Pradesh.

It had also considered a status report from the Lakhimpur Kheri police regarding an FIR lodged against Mishra and his father for alleged witness intimidation, directing that the matter be probed by an officer of DSP rank. In October 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri District's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).