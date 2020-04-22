Modi Government Issues Advisory to Print & Electronic Media Journalists to Take Health Related Precautions While Reporting From Coronavirus Hotspots & Containment Zones

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 22: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday issued an advisory to print and electronic media covering incidents related to coronavirus.MIB asked media persons who are involved in travelling to containment zones, hotspot and other affected areas to take care of their health. The media body asked the journalists to take adequate precautions while they are out doing their work.

On Tuesday, around media persons from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus. During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen. Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus. Mumbai: 53 Media Persons Including Electronic and Print Media Journalists Test Coronavirus Positive.

Here's the advisory to Media professionals by MIB:

.@MIB_India issues advisory to Print & Electronic media covering incidents relating to #COVID19, to take health and related precautions while doing their duties.#IndiaFightCorona pic.twitter.com/4ADOGRqx6P — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 22, 2020

Last month, a Madhya Pradesh journalist, who was present during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's floor test in the Assembly on March 23, was tested positive for coronavirus. The journalist was also present at a press conference by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, during which he announced his resignation. Maharashtra is the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic, with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The total number of cases in the country is inching closer to the 20,000 mark. According to Health Ministry data, the total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 19,984 in India on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country.