New Delhi, November 5: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Abbas Ansari, the son of ganster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case, officials said on Saturday.

He was placed under arrest late on Friday night after nine hours of questioning. According to the officials, the probe agency had enough crucial evidence based on which he was placed under arrest. Money Laundering Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Skips ED Summon, Seeks 3-Week Time.

The ED had initiated investigation under PMLA, 2002 against Mukhtar Ansari (Ex MLA) and his aides on the bases of multiple FIRs lodged by Uttar Pradesh Police.

During the probe, it learnt that two more FIRs were lodged against Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) by Uttar Pradesh Police for constructing godowns on public/government land after encroaching it. The godowns were constructed in Mau and Ghazipur district of UP. Money Laundering Case: CBI Court Allows Early Hearing on Bail Plea of Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

The firm Vikas Construction was being run by Afshan Ansari (wife of Mukhtar Ansari) and her two brothers Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad and other two persons Ravindra Narayan Singh and Zakir Hussain.

UP Police had filed a charge sheet in one of the FIRs registered at Mau District of UP in which all the partners of the firm Vikas construction have been made accused.

During the PMLA investigation, it was learnt that rent to the tune of Rs 15 crore was collected by Vikas Construction from Food Corporation of India by renting out the godowns illegally constructed by encroaching public/government land at Mau & Ghazipur district of UP. This rent was further used to purchase immovable properties in the name of Vikas Construction and Afshan Ansari.

After tracing out such immovable properties, the Directorate of Enforcement provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 1.48 crore. The circle rate of attached properties at the time of registration was Rs 3.42 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).