Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Advanced to Mumbai, MP, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand

Mumbai, June 15: Southwest Monsoon has advanced to remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of MadhyaPradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has informed that the monsoon has also covered some more parts of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that rainfall in Mumbai and adjacent areas in last 24 hrs indicated activity picked up after 1 am towards city side with maximum rainfall going above 50mm at isolated places. Moderate rainfall is expected in Thane and in west Mumbai.

According to a release on Sunday, IMD informed that monsoon has covered a large part of the west and central India but its progress is expected to get slower this week due to low pressure. Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

On June 12, the southwest monsoon made its landfall in Maharashtra. The arrival of the rainfall season is keenly awaited by farmers in the state, as they massively depend on rainfall for the year-long irrigation arrangements.

