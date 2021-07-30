New Delhi, July 30: Monsoon activity is set to gain momentum in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of central India this week, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its latest weather prediction, the IMD said that widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. i.e. from July 30 to August 3, 2021.

The rainfall activity in these regions has gained pace due to a well-marked low-pressure area which now lies over parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood. The IMD said it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, south Bihar and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours, leading to widespread rainfall. Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Severe Weather Alert With Heavy Rain Prediction.

The IMD said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from July 30 to August 3, with an increase from July 30. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan during 30th July-01st August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 31st July 2021", the IMD added. Himachal Pradesh: 144 Tourists Stuck in Lahaul-Spiti District After Cloudburst And Landslides Triggered By Heavy Rainfall.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in North India, the IMD said that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab and Haryana till July 20 and reduce thereafter. The IMD forecast added that fairly widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 5-days till August 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).