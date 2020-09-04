New Delhi, Sep 4: As Parliament is geared up for the upcoming Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats have issued detailed guidelines for MPs, their personal staff and parliamentary employees to follow during the period.

The members have been requested to get their RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to arrival at Parliament after September 11 onwards. If the tests are not done, then it will be done at the reception and the members will have to wait till the results are out. If the members are found coronavirus negative but symptomatic, then RT-PCR test will be conducted. Till the results are out, home isolation will be advised.

The MPs have been advised to get their personal staff and family tested ahead of the session. Detailed guidelines have been sent to the members of Parliament for this purpose. If any of the personal staff or family members test positive, then the MPs concerned will have to isolate themselves and follow mandatory government guidelines.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has arranged for a camp for COVID-19 tests on Saturday, where all employees proposed to be put on duty during the session will be tested. Seven counters have been set up for the purpose at the reception of Parliament.

No symptomatic person will be allowed into the House, apart from visitors, during the session.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had given directions to ensure that proper caution is exercised with regard to health safety. For this, comprehensive arrangements related to health checkups are being put in place within the Parliament House during the Monsoon Session.

Birla had said that all preparations based on "expert advice" will be undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the session and prevent spread of Covid-19 infection.

Thermal guns and thermal scanners will be used for noting the body temperatures of all those entering the House. In addition, proper measures for sanitisation of the premises will be undertaken.

Touchless sanitisers will be installed at 40 spots within the House and emergency medical teams and ambulances put on the standby.

All guidelines related to Covid-19 prevention will be strictly followed.

The social distancing and other guidelines will be followed within the Lok Sabha chamber. Members will be allowed to address the Chair while sitting in their respective seats.

There is also a proposal to restrict the number of media persons in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for all media persons. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to take place from September 14.

