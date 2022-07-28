Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 28: The Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has decided not to take out the Paiki procession on Muharram this year to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident which may create a law and order situation.

The procession has been held uninterrupted for 225 years except in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, it was likely to resume.

The Paiki procession was one of the most unique features of Muharram celebrations in the city.

Paikis are people, mostly youngsters dressed in 'kurta-pyjama', with ropes and bells strung between their back and shoulders, who visit Imambaras, Karbala and Imam Chowks, chanting 'Ya Hussain, Ya Hussain'.

Paikis are mostly those people whose families vow to make them as 'Paik' during Muharram each year if their wish is fulfilled.

Khalifa Shakeel of Tanzeem Nishan-e-Paik Qasid-e-Husain and Achche Mian of Tanzeem-Al-Paik Qasid-e-Hussein have been taking out the procession every year with the help of donations from the people.

The present In-charge of the procession, Kafeel Qureshi said Paiki procession will not be taken out on the occasion of Moharram this year.

"Keeping in mind the atmosphere of the city, it has been decided not to take out the Paiki procession this year. We have pleaded with people to offer prayers at their homes this Moharram and help maintain peace in the city," he added.

A similar decision has been taken by Khalifa Shakeel.

"There will be no procession of Paiki this year. The administration has been apprised about the same. This decision has been taken keeping in view the atmosphere of the city following the June 3 violence. We have asked people not to indulge in any such work, which can affect the law and order of the city," said Khalifa Shakeel.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, "The decision is for the peace and tranquillity of the city. The initiative by both the khalifas should be welcomed by all."

