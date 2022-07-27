Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) advises men at risk of monkeypox to consider limiting sexual partners for now to curb the further spread. According to reports, over 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected in 78 countries.

