Mumbai, July 14: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has become the sixth-richest person in the world on Monday. With this, he has surpassed Alphabet co-founder Larry Page as his real-time net worth rose by US $2.17 billion to US $72.4 billion, said the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to Bloomberg, Ambani's real-time net worth climbed to US $72.4 billion (Rs 5.44 lakh crore) after a rise of US $2.17 billion on Monday. Earlier on July 10, RIL MD became the seventh richest person in the world by overtaking Warren Buffet, as per Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index. Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Warren Buffett to Become World’s 7th Richest, Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg states that Mukesh Ambani had added almost US $7.9 billion in the past 22 days after a record-breaking rally in the shares of Reliance Industries. Apart from this, RIL's market valuation jumped by Rs 38,163.22 crore to Rs 12,29,020.35 crore on the BSE in past few weeks. Experts opine that RIL's shares witnessed a rise after Mukesh Ambani announced its plan to reduce its net debt to zero by March 2021.

It is to be known that RIL recently announced itself as net debt-free. Also, RIL is most likely to hold its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) via video conferencing on Wednesday. With this latest development, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has surpassed the combined net worth of India's next five billionaires — Azim Premji ( US $16.9 billion), Shiv Nadar ( US $15.8 billion), Gautam Adani (US $12.6 billion), Radhakishan Damani (US $11.8 billion) and Cyrus Poonawala (US $11.8 billion).

(With Inputs from Agencies)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).