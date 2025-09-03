Ahmedabad, September 3: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project marked another milestone with the successful launch of the second 100-metre span of a steel bridge over National Highway (NH) 48 near Nadiad, Gujarat. This makes it the ninth steel bridge completed out of the 17 planned in the state. The first 100-metre span of the bridge was launched in April 2025. Together, the two spans form a 200-metre-long structure weighing 2,884 metric tonnes, with a height of 14.6 metres and a width of 14.3 metres.

Designed for a lifespan of 100 years, the bridge was fabricated at a workshop in Salasar, Uttar Pradesh. NH-48, one of India’s busiest six-lane highways connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, continued to operate with minimal disruption during the launch. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Stations Part of Speed Train Corridor Nearing Completion, Says Railway Ministry.

The second span was slid across the three lanes using a controlled mechanism, ensuring smooth traffic flow. The bridge has been constructed using approximately 1,14,172 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, C5 system painting, elastomeric bearings, and advanced assembly methods.

It was pieced together on temporary trestles at a height of 14.9 metres and moved with the help of semi-automatic jacks capable of lifting 250 tonnes, supported by mac-alloy bars. Across the 508-kilometre corridor, a total of 28 steel bridges are planned — 11 in Maharashtra and 17 in Gujarat. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

So far, nine steel bridges have been completed in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. These include a 70-metre-long bridge weighing 673 metric tonnes across National Highway 53 in Surat, and a 100-metre, 1,486 metric tonne bridge over the Vadodara-Ahmedabad main railway line near Nadiad.

A major structure measuring 230 metres (130 + 100) and weighing 4,397 metric tonnes has been built over the Delhi-Mumbai National Expressway near Vadodara, while a 100-metre, 1,464 metric tonne bridge has been completed near Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Other completed works include a 60-metre, 645 metric tonne bridge over Western Railways in Vadodara; a two-span structure of 100 metres and 60 metres weighing 2,040 metric tonnes across DFCC and Western Railway tracks in Surat; a 70-metre, 674 metric tonne bridge over two DFCC tracks near Vadodara; and a 100-metre, 1,400 metric tonne bridge over DFCC tracks near Bharuch. Most recently, a two-span steel bridge of 2 × 100 metres, weighing 2,884 metric tonnes, was launched over NH-48 near Nadiad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).