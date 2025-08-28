New Delhi, August 28: In a significant development, the stations part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed train corridor, also known as the Bullet Train project, are nearing completion, Ministry of Railways said on Thursday. In a post on 'X', Indian Railways announced that these stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel for passengers.

"The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," the 'X' post said. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Work on MAHSR Project Is in Full Swing With Foundation Work Already Completed Across 406 KM, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Informs Parliament.

Stations Part of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Nearing Completion

The #BulletTrain stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel. pic.twitter.com/2olttW6Mnb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 28, 2025

Earlier, on August 6, the Indian Railways had informed that the bridge on the Vishwamitri River, in the Vadodara district of Gujarat, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project had been completed. This is the seventeenth river bridge completed out of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat for the project, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.

Spanning 80 meters, this bridge is located adjacent to the Vadodara-Surat main line of Western Railways. The bridge comprises three piers, one of which is positioned in the river stream and the other two on the banks of the river (one on each side). Passing through the urban landscape of Vadodara, this bridge serves as a critical infrastructure component in the Vadodara district. Vadodara is one of the busiest urban centres, and constructing a bridge passing through the city required exceptional planning, coordination with Vadodara Municipal Corporation and other local authorities. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

The Bullet Train alignment crosses/meanders the Vishwamitri river at 9 different locations in and around Vadodara. In addition to the main river bridge, three out of the remaining eight crossings have already been completed, while construction work is currently underway at other crossings. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor features 25 river bridges, out of which 21 are in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)