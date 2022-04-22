Panaji, April 22: A Mumbai-based Youtube rapper was arrested by the Goa Police, along with a woman from Delhi, and MDMA, a banned synthetic drug, valued at Rs 7 lakh seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena, the rapper has been identified as 25-year-old M.C. Kurban, alias Kurban Shaikh, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai.

"During our investigation it has come out that Kurban Shaikh is a habitual peddler of drugs in Mumbai and Goa. We are also tracking down further sources of Kurban Shaikh. We have found in our investigation that he is a youtube rapper, who goes by the name of M.C Kurban," Saxena told reporters here. Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To ‘Say No to Drugs’.

"He tries to get into events due to his identity as a rapper and there he peddles his drugs. So that is the MO that he is following. It is a new modus operandi that has come to our light and we are tracking down further sources," Saxena also said, adding that a 29-year-old woman associate from Delhi, who is presently residing in the coastal village of Siolim in North Goa has also been arrested.

