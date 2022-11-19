According to reports, a massive fire broke out on the Revival Terrace Hookah Bar near Chowpaty sea face. Reportedly, the terrace hookah bar was demolished after the Kamala Mills Fire. A user on Twitter said that many complaints were filed with the MCGM and local police but no action was taken. Another user also took to Twitter and said that illegal construction and hookah bar has led to huge fire. Carnac Bridge Demolition-Power Block by Central Railways: List of Express Trains Cancelled on November 19, 20 Due To Dismantling of British-Era Bridge.

Massive Fire Breaks Out

Huge Fire @MumbaiPolice @mybmc on Revival Terrace Hookah Bar Chowpaty Seaface. Same was demolished after Kamala Mills Fire. @mumbaimirror Many complaints to MCGM and local Police but no action taken. pic.twitter.com/6zI1B7Q3G3 — Ruchit Kapadia (@RuchitKapadia) November 18, 2022

See Pictures and Videos

Illegal construction and hookah bar leads to huge fire pic.twitter.com/Tz6LLLQLCK — Abhishek Javeri (@abhishekjtweet) November 19, 2022

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 2 am above Revival restaurant.

Today fire at HOOKAH BAR SMOKY BEACH ABOVE REVIVAL RESTAURANT CHOWPATTY, MUMBAI 400007 AT 2AM pic.twitter.com/Kqu8eY8lJ3 — Pranay Shah (@shahpranay72) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)