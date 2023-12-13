A fire broke out in the canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station located in the Mumbai's Kurla area in Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 13. According to authorities, no casualties were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Fire Breaks Out Inside a Canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station

