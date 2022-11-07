Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday seized 6 kg of heroin from a foreign national at Mumbai Airport. According to the reports, the seized contrabands are worth Rs 18 Crores in the international market. The accused has been arrested. Mumbai Drugs Bust: DRI Seize 198 Kg High Purity Crystal Methamphetamine and 9 Kg Pure Cocaine From Truck Carrying Imported Oranges.

Six Kg Heroin Seized at Mumbai Airport:

Maharashtra | Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized 6 kg of heroin worth Rs 18 Crores in the international market, from a foreign national at Mumbai Airport. The accused has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/PptRJvctwo — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)