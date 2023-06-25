Mumbai, June 25: In a shocking incident that occurred on Friday, a female animal feeder and her brother were brutally assaulted by their neighbours while they were feeding strays in Bhuleshwar, Mumbai. Following the attack, the 23-year-old victim was rushed to receive urgent medical attention, where she received 32 stitches. A case was registered against the three accused. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped, Threatened With Shraddha Walkar-Like Murder by Boyfriend, Accused Absconding.

According to the reports, the attack occurred when the siblings fed stray cats and dogs in their neighbourhood. Their neighbours were not happy about it and had given warnings to the sibling duo. The reports said that the accused men also attacked the victim's younger brother some days back. A complaint in the matter was filed at the VP Nagar Police Station, leading to a warning being issued to the attackers. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Abused and Thrashed by Housing Society Members for Feeding Stray Dogs in Mira Road, Complaint Registered (Watch Video).Knife

Woman Receives 32 Stitches

A girl who was feeding dogs was attacked by several men with knives and blades in Mumbai. Simran is going for medical. Police van has come.Uncouth behaviour just because someone was feeding a voiceless animal who is dependent on us for survival.Sikka nagar, C. P. Tank area. pic.twitter.com/oi6x1I6qdj — Kamya Patel (@Kamyap8) June 24, 2023

The NGO Just Smile Charitable Trust acted swiftly by accompanying Simran to JJ Hospital and later accompanying her to the police station the next morning to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the assault after learning about the incident. According to reports, the children had been subjected to ongoing abuse and harassment while carrying out their act of feeding dogs in the neighborhood. The accused individuals not only hurled derogatory comments at the girl but also issued threats to both children, specifically regarding their involvement in feeding the dogs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).