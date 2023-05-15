In a shocking incident that took place in Mira Road, an elderly woman was allegedly thrashed by some members of a housing society for feeding hungry dogs. As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 9 pm at Vasudev Planet complex in the Laxmi Park area of Mira Road when the 61-year-old woman was feeding canines. The incident was shared by Twitter user Tarun Agarwal, an Anti-Cruelty Officer who in his post said that the woman feeder was being harassed and abused for merely feeding hungry dogs on the street. As per reports, the woman identified as Sherlyn Smith was allegedly abused and warned of dire consequences by some of the members of the society who asked her not to feed stray dogs on the building premises. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Strangulated to Death in Mira Road, Barbaric Video Surfaces.

Woman Harrased and Abused for Feeding Hungry Dogs on Street

No one Deserves this! Feeder being harrased & abused for mearly feeding the hungry dogs on street. "Yesterday night FIR REGISTERED IPC 509,323,354,504,506 at kanakiya police station, mira rd against culprit with help of @SudhirKudalkar & animal activist pallavi patil. pic.twitter.com/zMCDKRQNi2 — Tarun Agarwal- Anti-Cruelty Officer (@Pfa_AntiCruelty) May 14, 2023

