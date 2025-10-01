Mumbai, October 1: In a major relief for suburban commuters battling peak-hour rush on the Western Railway (WR), the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has taken up the ambitious quadrupling of the Virar–Dahanu railway line. The INR 3,578 crore project will add seven new stations along the 64-km stretch, making it the first time so many stations are being constructed under a single suburban railway project in Mumbai, News18 Marathi reported.

The Virar-Dahanu route currently has nine operational stations, such as Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Wangaon and Dahanu Road. However, the existing infrastructure has been under heavy strain. On average, 5.8 lakh passengers travel daily from Virar, while 2.6 lakh use the Dahanu route, with thousands more boarding from smaller stations like Boisar and Vaitarna. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Project Site in Gujarat, Says 'Surat-Bilimora Section To Be Operational in 2027' (Watch Videos).

Western Railway Plans 7 New Stations on Virar-Dahanu Route, Check Names

Vadhav

Sartodi

Makunsar

Chinchpada

Panchali

Vanjarwada

BSES Colony

Good News For Western Railway Commuters

Construction work, including new station buildings and bridges at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Umroli, and Dahanu Road, is already underway. Nearly 41% of the project work has been completed, the media outlet reported, citing officials.

Major Boost to Connectivity

Currently, only six to seven direct trains operate between Churchgate and Dahanu daily. With the completion of the four-lane corridor, the board expect to run over 200 services on the Virar–Dahanu stretch, which would impressively boost connectivity between Churchgate, Virar and Dahanu. Weather Forecast Today, October 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The western suburbs, including Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai-Virar and Palghar, have witnessed rapid urbanisation in recent years, forcing thousands of residents to depend on Mumbai locals for daily commute. The new stations are expected not only to ease congestion but also to accelerate the development of Palghar district and adjoining areas by integrating them more closely with Mumbai’s economic hub.

