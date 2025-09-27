Surat, September 27: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inspected the construction work of the bullet train project at Saroli in Surat, including India's first high-speed rail turnout, where trains will be able to turn at 320 kilometres per hour. Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw stated that the first operational section of the project is expected to be between Surat and Bilimora in 2027.

"The first section of the Bullet Train project that will become operational is Surat to Bilimora. I inspected the work of the station and track laying; this is really good progress. Several new technologies have been introduced into the work on tracks. These new technologies are unique for the bullet train project. We will benefit from this in several other projects in the country," he said. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Section of 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Opens Between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra, Japan Agrees To Introduce E10 Shinkansen Trains (See Pics).

Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Site in Surat

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The first section of Bullet Train project that will become operational is Surat to Bilimora. I inspected the work of the station and track laying; this is really good progress. Several new technologies have been… https://t.co/xAbIisSO5Z pic.twitter.com/ZYOJqw7KFJ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

✨ Hon’ble MR Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw addressed the media at Surat, sharing insights on today’s new services, the remarkable progress of Udhna station’s redevelopment, and the nation’s dream project — the Bullet Train. 🚆🌟 Every milestone reflects India’s unstoppable journey… pic.twitter.com/R3XI6Hbuxs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 27, 2025

"If you look at the station, there is a speciality there, too. All trains will halt at Surat Station, there are two tracks at the side and two in the centre, there are two platforms here - one in Mumbai's direction and another in Ahmedabad's direction. There is a huge concourse in the centre...High-speed rail turnouts are specially designed because when trains run at speeds of 320, 330, or 340 km/h and two tracks are connecting, there should be no gap. So, I saw several new things...The first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027," the Railway Minister said.

At the Saroli site, the bullet train station is being equipped with modern passenger amenities, including waiting lounges, nurseries, restrooms, retail outlets, and shopping spaces. To ensure smooth and accessible movement, multiple lifts and escalators are being installed. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Interacts With Workers After Train Tunnel Breakthrough With New Austrian Tunnelling Method (Watch Videos).

Special attention has been given to the needs of elderly passengers, individuals with disabilities, and families with children. Passenger-friendly facilities, including clear signage, information kiosks, and public announcement systems, are also being added. The bullet train project is progressing rapidly, with Japanese technology being deployed for track turnout and construction. Officials said the technology will also benefit several other infrastructure projects in the country.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)