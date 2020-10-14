Mumbai, October 14: Central Railway will add more 28 from tomorrow, i.e. October 15. With this addition, the number of trains on the route will increase from 453 to 481. The decision to increase the number of suburban services for staff as notified by the Maharashtra government has been taken in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Central Railway operates 453 trains on the route. On October 12, 22 special suburban services for staff were added to already existing 431 services. Commuters are required to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while boarding alighting at railway stations. Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railway to Ply 22 More Trains from October 10 to Prevent Crowding.

Tweet From ANI:

In order to maintain social distancing & avoid crowding, Central Railway increased the number of suburban services to 481 for staff as notified by Maharashtra govt from October 15. — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Special suburban services on both Central Railway and Western Railway have been operational since June 15. Currently, close to 950 trains ply on both Central Railway and Western Railway. Mumbai Power Outage: Several Areas Including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Without Electricity; BEST Says Failure Due to Interruption in Tata Power Supply, Local Trains Halted.

Notably, employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, government PSUs, pharma companies, dabbawalas, the staff of foreign consulates and high commissions have been permitted to travel on special suburban trains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).