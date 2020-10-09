Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) In a bid to prevent crowding in Mumbai's local trains amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Railway on Friday announced 22 additional special services starting October 10, an official said.

Of the 22 additional services, 18 will be operated on the Main Line, while remaining four will run on Harbour Line, a release stated.

In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, the Central Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 431 to 453 starting October 10, the release stated.

According to the Central Railway, the additional trains will not halt at Thanshet and Umbermali stations on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kasara route and Shelu station on CSMT-Karjat route.

In case of Harbour Line, the trains between CSMT- Panvel will halt at all stations, except Reay Road, Cotton Green, King's Circle, Chunabhatti and Manasarovar.

The zonal railway also clarified that there is no change in the schedule of existing 431 special suburban services.

All commuters permitted by the state government are requested to follow social distancing norms and wear masks while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains, the Central Railway appealed.

Special suburban services on both Central Railway and Western Railway have been operational since June 15, and currently, a total of 931 services are being run.

Employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, government PSUs, pharma companies, dabbawalas, staff of foreign consulates and high commissions have been permitted to travel on special suburban trains.

