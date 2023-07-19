Mumbai, July 19: Train services between Kalyan and Kasara section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were stopped on Wednesday afternoon due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after rains in the area, a senior railway official said. The Central Railway also said it has diverted some mail and express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route and Daund-Manmad route, besides short-termination and cancellation of a few trains between Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane district received heavy downpour on Wednesday. Train services on Kalyan-Kasara section were stopped due to the point failure at around 2.40 pm, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manspure said. Mumbai Local Train Update on July 19, 2023: Check Status of Local Trains on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Amid Heavy Rainfall.

The suburban services between Kalyan and Khopoli (in Raigad) were already affected due to the submerged tracks between Ambarnath and Badlapur stations in Thane since 11 am. "Trains are not running on Kalyan-Kasara section," Manaspure said. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted on Central Line, Badlapur-Ambarnath Section Shut Due to Waterlogging on Tracks.

Earlier in the day, the official said, "Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging." Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, he said. The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).