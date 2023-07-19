The services of Mumbai local train were affected on Central Line today. According to reports, Mumbai local trains were not running between Badlapur and Ambarnath railway stations on Central Line due to waterlogging on tracks. Earlier today, Mumbai local train services were disrupted on Harbour Line due to a point failure at Panvel railway station. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rains for past few days. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane today, meaning moderate rainfall shall continue. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Point Failure at Panvel Railway Station.

Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Central Line:

Badlapur - Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water logging. — Damodar vyas (@damuNBT) July 19, 2023

Maharashtra: Badlapur-Ambernath railway tracks closed due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall in parts of the city: Central Railway CPRO IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

