Mumbai, October 25: In a major development, the Central Railway and Western Railway will resume 100 per cent suburban services operations from October 28 for millions of commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, officials said on Monday.

However, only the specified categories of commuters shall be permitted as the Covid-19 protocols on both the CR and WR local train services. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Shares Photo of Her Wearing Boxing Gloves, Quotes Muhammad Ali (See Pic).

The glad tidings come 20 months after the unprecedented complete stoppage of Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban train services from March 22, 2020 till June 15, 2020 during the initial phase of the strict lockdown.

