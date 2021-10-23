Mumbai, October 23: Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), today posted a picture of her wearing boxing gloves on Twitter. In her tweet, Kishori Pednekar also shared a quote of American professional boxer Muhammed Ali. In the photo, saree-clad Pednekar appears to be in a boxing ring. She is seen wearing boxing gloves in fight-on mode.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” – Muhammad Ali , Boxer pic.twitter.com/v5f434v1fH — Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) October 23, 2021

