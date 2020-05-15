Mumbai: Locals in Antop Hill Area Attack Cops, RPF Personnel With Sharp-Edged Weapons After Argument Over Not Wearing Face Masks

Image of Mumbai Police personnel used for representational purpose | (Photo credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 15: In a bizarre incident, several cops and state Reserve Police Force (PRF) personnel were attacked by locals in Mumbai's Antop Hill on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the police and RPF personnel were attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute between them & locals over not wearing face masks. The incident took place in Garib Nawaz Nagar are of Antop Hill on Thursday. Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok informed that three personnel were injured in the brawl that was triggered over usage of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai Police PRO further informed that a case has been registered into the matter. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

The Police force in Maharashtra continue to face attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April, a similar incident was reported from Mumbai's Govandi area where team of cops were attacked by locals after the cops tried to disperse people who had gathered on a road during the nationwide lockdown. Reports inform that a 30-member strong crowd, including two women, had gathered at the intersection, flouting lockdown restrictions. West Bengal Police and RAF Personnel Attacked in Tikiapara Area of Howrah While Enforcing Lockdown in Red Zone, Watch Videos.

Here's the Tweet:

Some personnel of police&State Reserve Police Force were attacked with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute between them & locals over not wearing face masks in Garib Nawaz Nagar are of Antop Hill y'day. 3 personnel were injured. Case registered: Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok pic.twitter.com/YPIrMQdDzl — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,970 on Friday with 3,967 new cases and 100 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu with 9,674 cases and Gujarat with 9,591 COVID-19 cases so far.

Apart from Maharashtra, similar incidences have surfaced from other states too. In the last month, an angry mob pelted stones at policemen who were at the spot to disperse a gathering of people in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A police inspector was injured in the stone-pelting.