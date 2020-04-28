West Bengal Police and RAF Personnel Attacked in Tikiapara Area of Howrah While Enforcing Lockdown in Red Zone, Watch Videos

Screengrab of the incident when where police personnel were attacked by people in Howrah (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Howrah, April 28: People attacked police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Monday when they went to enforce coronavirus lockdown in Red Zone area of West Bengal’s Howrah City. According to reports, the incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms. They pelted stones at the police. Mamata Banerjee Blinks, West Bengal Allows Central Team to Visit Coronavirus-Hit Areas in Kolkata.

Cops were dispersing the crowd when they were attacked. Two police personnel were injured in the attack. The injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital. Howrah is a COVID-19 hotspot and public gathering is barred in the area. In Howrah, over 80 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Videos of the Incident:

Cops come under attack in #Howrah after police went to enforce lockdown in a #Covid19 containment zone After Kolkata, Howrah is the worst affected in Bengal pic.twitter.com/ToLPRmvMJ5 — Indrojit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) April 28, 2020

Visuals from Howrah, West Bengal. Need to add more? pic.twitter.com/VCeFlplRoU — Ujjwal Pareek (@ujjwalpareek) April 28, 2020

"As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident," a police official said. Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee criticised the attack on policemen and said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Tweet by ANI:

#WATCH: A crowd, which had gathered at a market place in Tikiapara of Howrah today - defying the lockdown, attacked Police personnel & pelted stones at them when they asked the crowd to return to their homes. 2 police personnel injured. #WestBengal (Video source: Amateur video) pic.twitter.com/EAZbm5wWlc — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Images of Ihe Incident:

WB: A crowd, which had gathered at a market place in Tikiapara of Howrah today - defying the lockdown, attacked Police personnel & pelted stones at them when they asked the crowd to return to their homes. 2 police personnel injured. Heavy Police force & RAF deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/Bnu0Cj1K5o — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Last week also, police personnel were attacked by people after cops objected to the road being blocked by the locals in in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district. The locals alleged improper distribution of ration material amid coronavirus lockdown.

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal increased to 697. Twenty people also lost their lives in the state due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 29,974 on Tuesday. The death toll also jumped to 934.

(With inputs from PTI)