Top multiplex players PVR and INOX on March 27 announced merger after the Board of Directors of PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited at their respective meetings held today, approved an all-stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR. The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Limited with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX respectively. New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX.

See Tweet:

