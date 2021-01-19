Mumbai, January 19: In a bizarre incident, a police officer in Mumbai was critically injured after his throat got slit by a kite string. Reports inform that the assistant inspector was severely injured as his throat got slit by a kite while he was heading towards south Mumbai on a motorcycle. A report by Hindustan Times, the cop received severe injuries and had to take 10-stitches. The report further informs that the incident took place when the assistant inspector, identified as Rakesh Gawli of Worli police station, was going to the sessions court on his bike on January 16. The official was travelling via JJ flyover where two wheelers are banned. Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Sharp Kite String 'Manja' Slits His Throat in Jatatarodi Area.

The report informs that as soon as Gawli crossed the flyover, a kite string, usually called as 'manja' suddenly came towards him and slit his throat. The cop somehow tried to balance the bike on the flyover and save himself from falling down. As soon as another cop posted near the flyover noticed Gawli bleeding profusely, he rushed him to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai from which he was shifted to a private hospital.

According to details by Police, the incident was a major one and the officer could have lost his voice forever due to the accident. The report adds that Gawli has been advised to not speak for a few days. In the wake of the incident, a case has been registered an offence under sections 308 and probe is underway. Kite-flying is popular on the festival of Makar Sankranti, but using razor-sharp manja (string), which is sometimes coated with crushed glass, is prohibited. Last week, the Mumbai Police had ordered banning the use of nylon manja for flying kites in Mumbai during January 14 to February 12, 2021.

