Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old two-wheeler rider died after the `manja' string of a kite slit his throat in Jatatarodi area here on Tuesday, police said.

Pranay Prakash Thakre, a resident of Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Ajni, was returning from Tehsil area with his father and both were riding separate motorcycles.

When they were passing through the Jatatarodi square, Pranay got entangled in the razor-sharp string of a kite which slit his throat, police said.

He fell from the motorbike and died due to excessive bleeding before police took him to hospital, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is on, an official of Imambada police station said.

Incidents of sharp manja string, often coated with crushed glass, causing fatal injury to bike-riders are reported in various parts of the country though the use of such strings is banned in most cities.

