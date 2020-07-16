Mumbai, July 16: Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to water-logging following incessant rains in Mumbai on Thursday. Mumbai police have requested citizens to use an alternate route for travelling. The city police also tweeted images of the waterlogged subway. Mumbai Rains: City Receives Heavy Rainfall, Water Logging Reported in Several Parts.

Mumbai Police in the tweet said, "Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to water logging. Citizens are requested to use alternate route for travelling." From the last 24 hours, the maximum city was lashed by heavy rains causing waterlogging at several places.

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

Andheri Subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to water logging. Citizens are requested to use alternate route for travelling.#TrafficUpdate #TrafficUpdateMumbai #MonsoonSafetyMumbai #TravelSafeMumbai pic.twitter.com/KN1lr6lcOe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, due to incessant moderate to heavy overnight showers that continued until 8:30 am, the city received 1,024 millimetres (mm) rainfall which is 122 percent of July’s monthly average.

The maximum city also recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015. According to The Santacruz weather observatory, the Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain from Wednesday 8:30 am t Thursday morning.

