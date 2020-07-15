Mumbai, July 15: Incessant rainfall on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai's King's Circle area. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas. Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Ratnagiri During Next 18 Hours.

Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Andheri area of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people stay to away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas. pic.twitter.com/uMDDvIBxx0 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, "Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during next 18 hours."