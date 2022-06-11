Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Rahil Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather are residents of Mehmodabad, they said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Union Minister Prahlad Patel Blames Pakistan for Violence in India.

They were arrested near a checkpoint at Khudahmam Dooru and incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including a pistol and magazine, were seized from them, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)