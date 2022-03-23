Mumbai, March 23: A woman has been booked by the Nayanagar police for allegedly blackmailing her own sister using her intimate photos and videos with a male friend and taking money to the tune of Rs 3 lakh.

According to a report in Mid Day, the 32-year-old complainant, who lives with her husband and kids in Mira Road, said her 27-year-old sister stayed with her during the lockdown and was working from home for a multinational IT services company. However, in November when the complainant's in-laws arrived, the younger sister had to move out. Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures

The complainant had been helping her sister from time to time monetarily. The accused had borrowed money from the complainant on various pretexts. Over a period of six months, she took Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to set up her new house," said a police officer.

Police added that the two sisters were close and were aware of their past relationships and had also shared pictures with each other. Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru

He added, "However, in February, when the complainant needed the money back, they got into an argument as she refused to return the money. The accused also began to threaten her saying she would post her intimate pics with a male friend from before marriage on social media."

The complainant initially ignored the threats, but after the accused shared a few photos with her on WhatsApp, on February 19 threatening to post them, she approached the police.

Police have registered a case under sections 384(extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC," said inspector Rajesh Ojha from Nayanagar police station. He added that no arrest has been made yet.

