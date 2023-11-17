Mumbai, November 17: A 16-year-old boy, allegedly addicted to online gaming, died by suicide in Malad's Malwani area on Thursday. The teenager took this extreme step after his father took away his mobile phone. The boy allegedly hanged himself from a tin hook in the kitchen using a dupatta. A case of an accidental death was registered in connection with the incident.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the identity of the deceased teen has been kept confidential as he was a minor. The boy lived with his family in Malwani, who said he was addicted to playing games on his mobile phone. The police have recorded the statements of the family members.

The report said the father scolded and took away his mobile over his gaming addiction late on November 16. Upset over this, the boy allegedly hanged himself inside the kitchen using a dupatta. The family members found his dead body on November 17. The father cut the dupatta and rushed the boy to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. As per the report, the boy had threatened to harm himself on previous occasions when his parents had taken away the phone.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai’s Sion in August after he came home from his junior college. According to the police, the teenager went to college as usual, but he seemed upset over something.

