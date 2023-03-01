Mumbai, March 1: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor sisters in Byculla. Police officials said that the accused sexually assaulted three sisters aged seven, five and four years. The incident took place at the accused's neighborhood in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Byculla (East).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused lured the three minor sisters on pretext of giving them noodles and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Meanwhile, the kids somehow managed to escape from the accused's place and narrated the entire incident to their mother, who approached JJ mar police and filed a complaint.

Accused Called Trio on Pretext of Giving Them Noodles

Acting on the mother's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday. Cops said that the woman, a resident of Bihar household work and lives with her three daughters and her husband in Byculla. In her complaint, the woman said that when she was out for work on Sunday night, the accused called the three sister home on pretext of giving them noodles.

"When the three girls went to his place, he locked the doors from inside. Then he molested and sexually assaulted the girls," the complainant stated. After managing to escape, the three sisters went home and narrated their ordeal to their mother, who immediately took them to JJ Marg police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Following this, the three minor girls were taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination, Meanwhile, the cops launched a manhunt and arrested the accuse at around 4am. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Pena Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced in court, which sent to him to police custody.

