Mumbai, February 26: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call to the police control room stating that there bomb threat in various parts of South Mumbai. The incident took place on Friday when the unidentified caller told the control room that huge quantity of explosives and about 90 kg of mephedrone have arrived in the city on Thursday night.

Acting on the threat call, the police sprung into action and stepped up security across important locations in South Mumbai, reports the Hindustan Times. When the police enquired about the details of the explosives, the caller disconnected the call. Mumbai: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Suspicion of Having 'Extramarital and Illicit Affair' With His Wife in Ulhasnagar; Arrested.

"We informed additional commissioner Dilip Sawant, who directed D B Marg, Marine Drive, Yellow Gate and Colaba police station to check the authenticity of the information," Anup Dange, police inspector, South region Control room said. Besides, various other police station across South Mumbai were asked to look for suspicious baggage in areas including Bhendi Bazaar, Null Bazaar and JJ Hospital area.

However, the information turned out to be fake. Post this, cops launched a manhunt to nab the caller. The police did a technical analysis of social media accounts, UPI payments among others and zeroed in on accused Ashwin Bharat Mahiskar (29), who was in Dahanu. Cops learned that the accused used visit a liquor shop daily and on Friday late night, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Dahanu Railway station. Mumbai: Man Threatens Bomb Blast in City Similar to 1993 and Riots; Arrested From Malad.

"Mahiskar is a driver and was jobless for the past few days. He had also written to several politicians to help him get a job and was frustrated. He made the call in an inebriated state," a police officer said. The police booked Mahiskar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He will is likely to be produced before a court by the JJ Marg police.

