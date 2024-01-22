Mumbai, January 22: The Mumbai police recently booked a man for allegedly throwing a slipper at a judge during a trial in the city. The accused reportedly threw his slipper at the judge of Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday, January 20. Police officials said that the incident occurred during the final hearing of the accused's POCSO trial.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place when the accused identified as Premkumar Jitlal Gupta (43) was being sentenced by judge Sameer Akhtar Ansari. As per the report, the accused was lodged in Thane jail in 2017 for allegedly raping a minor. Since 2019, the accused has been on trial for the case. Mumbai Shocker: UP Native Rapes Woman on Marriage Promise, Shoots Non-consensual Videos and Extorts Rs 8.5 Lakh by Threatening to Upload Them, Arrested.

After the final arguments concluded, the judge asked Gupta to step into the witness box. The judge also informed the accused that the case against him by the public prosecutor was concluded. Following this, the judge asked Gupta about his thoughts on the case which is when the accused allegedly picked up a slipper and threw it at the judge.

The slipper reportedly hit Judge Ansari's face. Post this, cops sprung into action and caught hold of Gupta. They also rushed the judge to a nearby hospital for a checkup. Later, the Kurar police arrested Gupta, a resident of Malad, on charges of deterring a public servant from doing his duty. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Killed By Jilted Lover Who Later Dies By Suicide; Clue in His Suicide Note Helps Cops Find Her Body After 34 Days.

He was also charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer said that they arrested Gupta after the incident and are investigating the case to find out the motive behind Gupta's act.

