Kolkata, February 8: The police in Narendrapur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district have arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl for days after promising to marry her and then threatening her. The police said on Sunday that the man, identified as Akash Halder, was arrested on Saturday night following a complaint by the family of the minor. According to police sources, the accused is a resident of the Narendrapur police station area.

As per the complaint, the girl's family alleged that the man had promised to marry their daughter and had abused her many times. The family also alleged that the girl was threatened with death if she revealed the incident to anyone. However, the girl narrated the entire matter to her family after she could not tolerate the threats. Upon learning of the matter, the family members filed a written complaint at the Narendrapur police station on Saturday. West Bengal Shocker: Man Bites Off Sleeping Wife’s Nose in Berpara, Swallows Flesh After Calling It ‘Beautiful’; Arrested.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation. Following the preliminary investigation, the accused was arrested at night. He will be produced before the Baruipur court on Sunday. The police will seek his custody to investigate the matter further. The police said that all aspects of the incident are being examined, and necessary legal steps are being taken to ensure the minor gets justice. On the other hand, it was learnt that the accused, Akash Halder, claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. West Bengal Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Sharp Weapon Over Extramarital Affair in Jalpaiguri, Later Surrenders to Police.

However, the police have said that the veracity of the allegations will be verified, and action will be taken as per the law. The Investigating officers are refraining from making any final comments on the matter until the probe is complete. "The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the minor's family. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of the Baruipur Police District.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).