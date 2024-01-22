Mumbai, January 22: Mumbai Police arrested a Uttar Pradesh native for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage and shooting her videos without consent. The accused also threatened to upload obscene videos on social networking sites and extorted Rs 8.5 lakhs.

According to a report published by the Free Press Journal, the accused was identified as Sudhir Tiwari (29), who was living in Vikhroli’s Park site. The report stated that Sudhir allegedly borrowed more than Rs 8.5 lakh for personal or business purposes. He also took her laptop. Sudhir then fled back to Uttar Pradesh, where he got married to another woman. Meanwhile, the victim was aware of the development and only found out about Sudhir's marriage when she stumbled upon his wedding pictures on social media. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaulted by Husband, Raped by Two Other Men in Ghatkopar; All Three Arrested for Gang-Rape.

How The Matter Came to Fore?

As per the reports, the victim and the accused shared the same neighbourhood - Vikhroli’s Park site. The victim worked as a make-up artist. The duo started talking in October 2022 and developed feelings for each other. They soon decided to get married and introduced each other to their families. During this time, till December 2023, the accused maintained physical relations with the victim and recorded multiple videos of her without her consent.

However, Sudhir then threatened to upload the videos on social media when the victim refused to transfer more money. The accused then fled to Uttar Pradesh, where he got married to another woman. The victim was under the impression that everything was okay and they were to be married this year, but on December 11 last year, she came across pictures of Sudhir married to a girl in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested.

The victim and her family approached the Ghatkopar police station on January 12 and registered a complaint against Sudhir. The accused went into hiding following the FIR. However, his location was revealed as Varanasi Airport when he turned on his mobile. The cops contacted the airport and found out that the accused was on his way to Mumbai. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).