Mumbai, September 16: The Mumbai Police recently booked a woman and her daughter for interrupting a judicial proceeding and using objectionable language against the judge in the courtroom. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday at around 3.30 pm at Girgaon court. Police officials said that the two women aged 80 and 52 were upset when the additional metropolitan magistrate granted the next date in the case.

According to reports, the mother-daughter duo barged into the courtroom and insulted the judge. Cops said that the mother-daughter duo were residents of South Mumbai's Tardeo. Speaking to the Indian Express, an officer said, "There are proceedings of three cases against the two women that are taking place at Girgaon court. In one of the cases, they were booked for trespassing and criminal intimidation by Tardeo police."

As per reports, the mother and the daughter were unhappy when on September 12 the court gave a new date for the next hearing in the case. The two who were extremely upset with the decision stormed the courtroom and began shouting. "There was a judicial proceeding going on. They came in and started arguing with the judge and raised corruption charges against the system. They further alleged that they do not believe in the judiciary and are not afraid of court and the court is doing injustice," the officer added.

After the incident, Rajabindsar Tayde, a judicial clerk approached the police and lodged a complaint against the two. In his complaint, Tayde said that staff members of another court called him and asked about the shouting. "Due to this behaviour, the work of the court stopped, and precious time was wasted," he said.

When the women were being escorted out of the courtroom, the duo started screaming again which led to the authorities calling the Mumbai Police control room. Taking into consideration the age of the two women, the Mumbai Police officials served them a notice under Section 41 of CrPC. The DB Marg police booked the mother-daughter duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

