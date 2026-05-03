Mumbai Water Cut: 30-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Parts of the City Starting May 5; Check List of Affected Areas

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a significant 30-hour water supply disruption affecting several parts of Mumbai from Tuesday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 6. The scheduled water supply shutdown is required to complete critical tunnel connections and infrastructure upgrades under the city's ongoing Water Supply Project. Authorities have urged residents in affected wards - primarily in the eastern and central suburbs - to store sufficient water in advance.

The suspension will begin at 10:00 AM on May 5 and is expected to conclude by 4:00 PM on May 6. While some areas will face a total cutoff, others will experience low-pressure supply during the maintenance window. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Supply Shutdown in City Starting May 15; Here’s Why.

Infrastructure Upgrades at Amar Mahal

The primary objective of this shutdown is the commissioning of a massive water tunnel linking Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to several key distribution points, including Wadala, Parel, and the Trombay and Turbhe reservoirs. Engineers will connect a 1,800 mm diameter water channel to the Turbhe High Level Reservoir. To facilitate this, both the 1,800 mm Turbhe High Level channel and the 1,200 mm Turbhe Low Level channel will remain offline for the duration of the 30 hours.

Division-Wise Impact Due to Water Cut

The disruption will impact different wards on varying timelines. Residents should check their specific localities for the nature of the impact:

F North Division: Total shutdown on May 6 for Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, HM Marg, KD Gaikwad Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, and New Cuffe Parade. Sion (East and West) will receive a low-pressure supply throughout the period.

Total shutdown on May 6 for Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, HM Marg, KD Gaikwad Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, and New Cuffe Parade. Sion (East and West) will receive a low-pressure supply throughout the period. M West & N Divisions: Full shutdown on May 5, transitioning to low-pressure supply on May 6. This includes Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Vidyavihar.

Full shutdown on May 5, transitioning to low-pressure supply on May 6. This includes Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Vidyavihar. F South, L, and M East Divisions: These areas, including Parel, Sewri, Kurla, and Govandi, will face supply disruptions primarily on May 6.

Civic Body's Advisory for Residents

Given the duration of the work and the high summer demand, the BMC has issued a directive for all affected citizens. "Citizens of the concerned departments should store the required amount of water in advance," the civic body stated in its release. "Water should be used sparingly during the shutdown period," the statement added. Mumbai Monsoon 2026: BMC To Deploy 547 Smart IoT Pumps To Track Flooding in Real-Time; Ashwini Bhide Says 406 Flood-Prone Spots Addressed.

This maintenance is part of a broader BMC initiative to modernise the city’s ageing water infrastructure. By integrating new tunnels and high-capacity channels, the civic body aims to improve the reliability of water distribution from distant catchment areas to Mumbai's dense urban centres, ultimately reducing the frequency of leaks and unplanned bursts. Following the conclusion of work at 4:00 PM on May 6, supply is expected to be restored gradually, though residents may continue to experience pressure fluctuations for several hours as the system stabilises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).