Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has warned netizens against online fraud sponsored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The advertisement, for now, features the likes of KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others. In the video we see Neeraj Chopra urging the netizens to not share OTP, CVV, PIN or even bank account details with anyone. He also urged the netizens to keep changing the bank account passwords at regular intervals. The official account of the RBI shared a video of the javelin thrower on social media. Neeraj Chopra Opens Up About Indo-Pak Rivalry at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says ‘Would Have Been Good if Arshad Had Won A Medal Too’.

Ever since his return to India, Neeraj has been quite busy doing interviews, making appearances for events and so on. He was felicitated by the Government along with other athletes including the Indian Men's Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia. Neeraj also got a very warm welcome in India after winning the medal. For now check out the video shared by RBI.

Video:

.@RBI Kehta Hai... Along with @Neeraj_chopra1 A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised.#rbikehtahai #StaySafe #BeAware #BeSecure #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/v9aeOG7ZMP — RBI Says (@RBIsays) August 10, 2021

During one of the interviews, he also opened up with the Indo-Pak rivalry that happened during the final event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He explained that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem should have also won the medal. Furthermore, he even wished the Pakistani javelin thrower good luck for the future.

