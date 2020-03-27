Mumbai's COVID-19 Toll Reaches 86 After 9 More People Tested Positive With Coronavirus, Says BMC

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 27: With the total toll of positive coronavirus cases in India reaching 724 and 18 casualties confirmed, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that nine more people in Mumbai have been tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC said that five out of them have travel history and four were in close contacts.

Informing about the latest development, the Mumbai's municipal body said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "9 more people found COVID19 positive today in Mumbai. 5 have travel history and 4 are close contacts. 6 of them are from Mumbai & 3 are from other places. The total number of positive cases in the city now stands at 86." Centre Slams States on 'Gap in Monitoring International Passengers', Says 'May Seriously Jeopardise Efforts to Contain COVID-19 Spread'.

According to Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Website, till now 130 people in Maharashtra have been infected with coronavirus, out of which four have died while 15 have recovered. However, in India, the total tally of coronavirus infected people stands at 714, out of which 661 are still active, while 45 have been recovered from the disease. Eighteen people have died due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University stated that more than 5,33,416 positive cases of COVID-19 are present globally, out of which 24, 082 people have died. The maximum munber of active COVID-19 case are from United States (85,991), China (81,782), Italy (80,589), Spain (57,786) and Germany (43,938).