Centre Slams States on 'Gap in Monitoring International Passengers', Says 'May Seriously Jeopardise Efforts to Contain COVID-19 Spread'

New Delhi, March 27: The Union Ministry on Friday said that over 15 lakh foreign travelers came to India over the last two months, however, state's "gap in monitoring" could "seriously jeopardize" India's efforts to check the spread of coronavirus. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba even wrote a letter to states on Thursday mentioning the "gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals" from abroad.

Expressing his displeasure on the gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 by states, Gauba wrote, as quoted by NDTV, "I have been informed that upto March 23, cumulatively, the Bureau of Immigration has shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with states and Union Territories for monitoring COVID-19. However, there appears to be a gap between the number of international passengers who need to be monitored by states and UTs and the actual number of passengers being monitored." China Reduces Incoming International Flights, Imposes Ban on Foreigners as 55 New COVID-19 Cases Reported and 5 Deaths.

Stressing that the laxity in approach to monitor the gap by states, Gauba added, "This may seriously jeopardise our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, given that many among people who have tested positive so far in India have a history of international travel. It is important that they are put under close surveillance to prevent the spread of the epidemic."

Apart from this, the Cabinet Secretary -- the country's top bureaucrat who is leading the COVID-19 crisis management group -- also mentioned Centre's guidelines to the states and UTs to take immediate steps in this regard. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have crossed 700, while 18 people have succumbeed due to the disease.