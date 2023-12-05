Airport officials said Bavaria's main air hub would close on Tuesday morning with freezing conditions and heavy snowfall expected to wreak transport chaos. Munich Airport had already been forced to shut on the weekend.Munich Airport announced all flights would be canceled on Tuesday morning, with further cancellations expected throughout the day.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Months After Wedding, Pregnant Woman Killed by Husband in Vaishali.

Heavy snowfall also led to significant traffic disruptions in parts of southern Germany over the weekend when the airport was also forced to close along with the Bavarian capital's main train station.

Also Read | FIRs Lodged Against BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari for Donning T-Shirt With 'Mamata Chor' Written on It during Protest.

What the airport said

Munich Airport said there would be no takeoffs and landings from the start of operations at 6 a.m. (0500 UTC/GMT) until midday.

"The reason for this is the forecast freezing rain in the night from Monday to Tuesday, which is expected to make safe flight operations impossible in the morning."

"The operating areas will be de-iced in the first half of the day. The plan is to allow air traffic to resume from midday."

"However, it can be assumed that the majority of flights will also have to be canceled during the rest of the day for safety reasons."

The airport advised passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport to find out the status of their flights.

At least 140 takeoffs and 160 landings were directly hot by the closure, with some 770 departure and arrival flights in total scheduled for the day.

Flights at the airport were only resumed early on Sunday after it was closed amid the onset of severe winter weather across southern Germany on Saturday.

Train connections also hit buffers

Local trains and buses and trams also stopped running, with authorities in many municipalities urging people to stay at home for safety reasons.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) also warned in a statement on Monday that, as it struggled to deal with the effects of the weekend's heavy snow and frost, passengers would still have to expect major restrictions on train traffic.

DB announced that passengers would have to expect restrictions until at least Wednesday.

In the greater Munich area alone, more than 80 overhead line faults had to be repaired on Monday.

The operator said all trains on the Munich to Salzburg, Munich to Innsbruck, and Munich - Lindau/Zurich routes were currently canceled.

In addition, it said only a few long-distance trains were running to Munich's main station to which access is limited.

The operator advised would-be passengers to postpone their trips to and from Munich.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).